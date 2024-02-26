Winslow Capital Management LLC Sells 14,311 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Winslow Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,311 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of Moody’s worth $240,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $425,827,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 277.8% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,463 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,288,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,918,000 after purchasing an additional 920,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after purchasing an additional 914,530 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,510,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,728,000 after purchasing an additional 429,473 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Moody’s from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.42.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total transaction of $917,654.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,192.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $1.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $384.03. 60,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,009. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $385.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.82. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $278.23 and a 12 month high of $407.62.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

