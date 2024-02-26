Winslow Capital Management LLC Sells 12,442 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Winslow Capital Management LLC cut its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 821,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,442 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Gartner worth $282,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,019,000 after acquiring an additional 165,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Gartner by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,132,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,503,000 after acquiring an additional 60,810 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gartner by 271.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Gartner by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 675 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.06, for a total value of $309,865.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,037.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 675 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.06, for a total value of $309,865.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,037.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total value of $2,050,352.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,055,162.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,188 shares of company stock worth $3,326,602. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Gartner

Gartner Trading Up 0.0 %

IT traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $460.83. The company had a trading volume of 17,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,342. The firm has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.30. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.60 and a 1 year high of $471.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $451.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $401.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. Gartner’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.