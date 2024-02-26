Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 3.8% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $12,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% during the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD remained flat at $77.89 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 785,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,988. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.50 and its 200-day moving average is $73.44.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.