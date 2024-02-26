SG Capital Management LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

SG Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 163,858 shares during the period. Gentex accounts for approximately 1.0% of SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNTX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 414.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 209.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Gentex by 79.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 31.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Gentex by 283.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.20. 115,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,128. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $36.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.99.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $589.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.42 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,491.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,365.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

