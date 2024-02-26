SG Capital Management LLC Invests $2.14 Million in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000. SG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Aviat Networks as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVNW. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 751,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,085,000 after purchasing an additional 270,312 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 527.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 213,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 179,410 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Aviat Networks by 343.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 159,531 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Aviat Networks by 354.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 135,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,503,000. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

AVNW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Aviat Networks from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

Shares of AVNW stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $34.56. 5,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $433.73 million, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.70. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $37.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average of $31.06.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

