SG Capital Management LLC Acquires 26,799 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

SG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,799 shares during the quarter. Carpenter Technology comprises 2.6% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. SG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Carpenter Technology worth $6,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CRS traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $64.26. The stock had a trading volume of 41,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.55. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $38.24 and a 1 year high of $74.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.56.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.56 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 10.21%. Analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.68%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

