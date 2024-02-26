SG Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

SG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 586,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251,980 shares during the quarter. PlayAGS accounts for approximately 1.4% of SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,436,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,152 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,363,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,005,000 after buying an additional 226,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 188.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,292 shares during the period. Brigade Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 86.7% during the second quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 1,886,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,656,000 after purchasing an additional 876,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 25.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,257,000 after purchasing an additional 288,700 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PlayAGS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.43. 25,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,327. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.57 and a beta of 2.41. PlayAGS Inc has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $9.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGS. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on PlayAGS from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

