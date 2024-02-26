SG Capital Management LLC Invests $1.75 Million in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 252,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 81.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 395,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 177,824 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Newpark Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 531.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 254,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 214,043 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 227.0% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 133,728 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 17.8% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,466,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,669,000 after buying an additional 221,500 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Newpark Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Newpark Resources Price Performance

NR traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 75,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $7.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.53.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

