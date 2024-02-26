Mather Group LLC. Purchases 275 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $374,403,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,373,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 107.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,312 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 66,732.0% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,794,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,755 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 87.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,616,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.70. 1,432,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,053. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.80. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $96.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2968 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

