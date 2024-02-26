Winslow Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,373,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,347 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises approximately 2.3% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Salesforce worth $481,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce stock traded up $6.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $299.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,175,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,856,651. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.53 and a 12 month high of $299.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.55. The company has a market capitalization of $289.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.78, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.13, for a total value of $3,451,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,756,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,836,481.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.13, for a total value of $3,451,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,756,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,836,481.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,378,322 shares of company stock worth $370,661,179 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.86.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

