SG Capital Management LLC Invests $296,000 in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IMAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,180,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter worth $7,101,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,002,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,594,000 after buying an additional 431,231 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 613,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,428,000 after buying an additional 388,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,164,000 after purchasing an additional 385,912 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IMAX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

IMAX Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:IMAX traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.75. 136,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,718. IMAX Co. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $21.82. The company has a market cap of $860.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.83.

IMAX Profile

(Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.