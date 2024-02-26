SG Capital Management LLC Invests $561,000 in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 76,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. SG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of AngioDynamics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 35.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,955,000 after acquiring an additional 97,632 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 40.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 26.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 61.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 14.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on AngioDynamics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of ANGO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.84. 67,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,461. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $12.74.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.65 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. On average, analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

