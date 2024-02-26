SG Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,352 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

SG Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,352 shares during the period. Skyline Champion makes up about 1.9% of SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. SG Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Skyline Champion worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,054,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,488,000 after buying an additional 935,274 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,445,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,535,000 after purchasing an additional 721,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter valued at $29,368,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,842,000 after purchasing an additional 335,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 601,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,353,000 after purchasing an additional 310,065 shares during the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SKY traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $83.29. The company had a trading volume of 18,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,829. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.07. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $52.12 and a 1 year high of $83.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

Insider Transactions at Skyline Champion

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $1,368,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,381,154. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

