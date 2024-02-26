PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Shares Sold by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,679 shares during the quarter. PetIQ accounts for approximately 3.5% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $9,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP increased its stake in PetIQ by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, PetIQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

PetIQ Stock Performance

PETQ traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $18.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,648. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.95. The firm has a market cap of $543.28 million, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.66. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

PetIQ Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

