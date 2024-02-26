Mather Group LLC. Has $5.49 Million Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. owned about 0.14% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $5,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISTB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,936,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,572 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,332,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,328,000 after buying an additional 1,536,150 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,870,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,372,000 after buying an additional 549,869 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,973,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,867,000 after buying an additional 442,153 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,295,000 after buying an additional 400,996 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ISTB stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $47.26. The company had a trading volume of 78,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,401. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.85. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.37 and a twelve month high of $47.77.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1398 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.