SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 253,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,174 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $6,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 593,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,510,000 after buying an additional 21,017 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,116,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,351,000 after acquiring an additional 367,028 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $416,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 119.9% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 18,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.56. 266,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,591,405. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.24.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

