Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,553 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $91.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.90. The company has a market capitalization of $141.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $101.92.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 103.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

