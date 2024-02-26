Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 497 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter worth $35,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 72.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.25.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:SPGI opened at $438.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $137.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.14 and a twelve month high of $461.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $404.90.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

