Numerai GP LLC Buys Shares of 7,166 Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Bruker by 86.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 29,298 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Bruker by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,042,000 after buying an additional 291,386 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRKR opened at $84.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.89. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $84.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $844.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.35 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

