iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,627 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $7,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,836,736 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,754,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,064 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,071,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,952,000 after buying an additional 1,513,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after buying an additional 651,403 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.47. The company had a trading volume of 28,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,065. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $77.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.15 and a 200-day moving average of $72.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.918 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

