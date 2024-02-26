Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.22 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Hubbell has raised its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Hubbell has a payout ratio of 27.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hubbell to earn $17.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $367.66. The stock had a trading volume of 10,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,134. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $337.30 and a 200-day moving average of $315.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $219.77 and a 12-month high of $368.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.74, for a total transaction of $387,308.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,090.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Malloy acquired 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,618,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $12,065,100 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hubbell

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.00.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

