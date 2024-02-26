Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) Raises Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.355 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

BEP.UN traded down C$0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$30.82. The stock had a trading volume of 27,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,241. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.27. The stock has a market cap of C$8.85 billion, a PE ratio of -72.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.80. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of C$27.43 and a 1 year high of C$44.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.33.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Renewable Partners

In related news, Director Robert Randall Macewen bought 1,200 shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$36.72 per share, with a total value of C$44,064.00.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.