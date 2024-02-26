Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (AI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:AI traded up C$0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting C$11.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,129. The company has a market capitalization of C$497.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.74. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$9.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.81, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a current ratio of 41.61.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AI shares. Fundamental Research set a C$13.42 price target on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Laurentian cut shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. The company offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.