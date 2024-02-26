Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UNGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of TSE CRR.UN remained flat at C$14.01 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,852. The company has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.04. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$11.68 and a one year high of C$16.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.29.

CRR.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. CIBC reduced their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.50 price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.44.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

