Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Sylogist Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Sylogist stock traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$8.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,854. The firm has a market capitalization of C$207.42 million, a P/E ratio of 80.64 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.04. Sylogist has a 1-year low of C$4.62 and a 1-year high of C$9.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYZ. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 target price on Sylogist and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Paradigm Capital set a C$12.00 target price on Sylogist and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on Sylogist from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides SaaS solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company manages IT services, network security, Web portals, and others. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

