WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Sets New 1-Year High at $213.58

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$213.58 and last traded at C$213.08, with a volume of 9939 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$212.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$208.00 to C$234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$217.00 to C$233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$212.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$208.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$218.73.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSP Global

WSP Global Price Performance

WSP Global Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$193.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$190.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.64%.

WSP Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.