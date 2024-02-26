49 North Resources (CVE:FNR) Trading 14.3% Higher

49 North Resources Inc. (CVE:FNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 162,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 415,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

49 North Resources Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$6.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 0.97.

About 49 North Resources

49 North Resources Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital and early stage investments. The firm typically invests in a diversified portfolio of common shares and other securities of resource issuers including all sectors of mineral exploration as well as oil and gas exploration and production around the globe.

