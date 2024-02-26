Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 82.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.8%.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE TSLX traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $21.86. 37,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.05. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $22.35.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 46,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
