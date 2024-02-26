Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 82.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.8%.

NYSE TSLX traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $21.86. 37,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.05. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $22.35.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.18 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 50.69% and a return on equity of 13.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 46,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

