Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (MHCUF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0492 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

MHCUF traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.00. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average is $15.62. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $18.85.

About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

