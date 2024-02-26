Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Sets New 52-Week High at $193.52

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $193.52 and last traded at $193.02, with a volume of 178579 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $191.30.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.76.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.92%.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,537 shares of company stock valued at $24,393,659 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Giverny Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 501,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,849,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,056,000 after buying an additional 47,658 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 155,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,651,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 16,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

