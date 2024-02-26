General Electric (LON:GEC) Sets New 52-Week High at $154.85

Shares of General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 154.85 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 154.66 ($1.95), with a volume of 914 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.32).
General Electric Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 112.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 109.78. The firm has a market cap of £1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.25.
General Electric Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 401.00%.
About General Electric
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
