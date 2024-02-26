YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.48

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.48 and last traded at $18.43, with a volume of 460286 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average of $11.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $343,000.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

