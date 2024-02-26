Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $179.65

Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $179.65 and last traded at $179.55, with a volume of 8695 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $178.37.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.15 and its 200-day moving average is $157.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Assurant declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Assurant by 104.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Assurant by 353.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Assurant by 229.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Assurant during the second quarter worth $32,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

