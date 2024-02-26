Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Hits New 12-Month High at $107.55

Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $107.55 and last traded at $106.35, with a volume of 14218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on TNC shares. CL King started coverage on Tennant in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. CJS Securities raised Tennant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get Tennant alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TNC

Tennant Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. Tennant had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tennant will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Tennant’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

Institutional Trading of Tennant

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Tennant by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tennant by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Tennant by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tennant by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tennant by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tennant

(Get Free Report)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.