Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $106.99

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $106.99 and last traded at $106.52, with a volume of 1337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.77.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $549.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.08 and its 200 day moving average is $97.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

