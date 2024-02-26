New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Sets New 12-Month High at $93.50

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.50 and last traded at $92.79, with a volume of 330976 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EDU. StockNews.com cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.78.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $869.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,971,000. XY Capital Ltd increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 376.4% in the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 102,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 81,303 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,559,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 65,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,291,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,005,000 after purchasing an additional 400,135 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

