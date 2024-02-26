Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.62

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.62 and last traded at $64.80, with a volume of 1310906 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vertiv

Vertiv Stock Up 5.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.77. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.14, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 2.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 182.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,236,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,198,000 after purchasing an additional 30,511,907 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $230,880,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 32.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693,256 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $185,339,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 12.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,628,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.