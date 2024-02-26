ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.42

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.42 and last traded at $16.69, with a volume of 78926 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALXO. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ALX Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.07.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, CAO Shelly Pinto sold 2,717 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $36,951.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,837.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALXO. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

