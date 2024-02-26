SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 177,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLYG traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $84.59. The stock had a trading volume of 30,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,418. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.64 and a 12-month high of $85.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

