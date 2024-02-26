Compound 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $113.79 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 26th. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $616.28 million and $113.79 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $76.23 or 0.00145747 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00039015 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00020683 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005890 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001909 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,084,244 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,084,243.16397805 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 74.78162517 USD and is up 11.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 460 active market(s) with $84,042,639.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.