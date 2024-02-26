Mather Group LLC. Sells 7,042 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,042 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $15,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $331.54. 164,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,289. The stock has a market cap of $84.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $312.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.78. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $221.56 and a 52-week high of $333.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

