Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC. owned about 0.21% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $17,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VSS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 51,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 29,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.26. The company had a trading volume of 31,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,998. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.38 and its 200-day moving average is $109.32. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.03 and a fifty-two week high of $116.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

