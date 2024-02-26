Mather Group LLC. Sells 25,147 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,147 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. owned 1.33% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $11,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2,956.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,869,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,876,000 after buying an additional 1,808,346 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 938,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,605,000 after purchasing an additional 51,055 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1,131.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 718,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,515,000 after purchasing an additional 659,723 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 653,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,384,000 after purchasing an additional 61,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 508,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,626,000 after purchasing an additional 20,868 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock remained flat at $48.23 on Monday. 4,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,042. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $48.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.51.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.