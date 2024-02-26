Mather Group LLC. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,896 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mather Group LLC. owned about 1.16% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $37,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 340.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,481,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,666,000 after buying an additional 1,145,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 323.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,186 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,796,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 98.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,017,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,447,000 after purchasing an additional 505,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,005,000.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

VWOB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.87. 38,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,153. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $64.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.04.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

