Mather Group LLC. Has $27.16 Million Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,040,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,359 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $27,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAI. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFAI traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $29.21. The company had a trading volume of 72,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,941. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.24.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

