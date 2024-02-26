Mather Group LLC. Has $181.31 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,507,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,056 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Mather Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mather Group LLC. owned about 1.24% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $181,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 158,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 103,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after acquiring an additional 24,195 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 223,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 76,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.78. 147,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,406. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.95. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $77.71.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2249 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

