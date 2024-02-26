Mather Group LLC. Has $287.76 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,302,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,890 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Mather Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mather Group LLC. owned about 4.66% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $287,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 381.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 111.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.08. 35,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,528. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $74.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.23.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

