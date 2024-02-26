Mckinley Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUMC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yum China by 788.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757,971 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,441,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 8,088.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 21.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,759,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at about $54,156,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUMC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.90. The stock had a trading volume of 560,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.42. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.33.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 26.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on YUMC. StockNews.com downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum China has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

