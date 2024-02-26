Mckinley Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 3.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in HealthEquity by 36.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price target on HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $199,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $199,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,102 shares of company stock valued at $3,379,812 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HQY traded up $1.22 on Monday, hitting $83.45. 49,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,838. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.09. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $83.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.85, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.63 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

