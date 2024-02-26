MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC

Mckinley Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,327 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of MidCap Financial Investment worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MFIC. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $28,389,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 6.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,081,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,874,000 after acquiring an additional 64,214 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $4,008,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 329,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 36,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of MFIC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 75,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,033. The stock has a market cap of $923.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.53. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

